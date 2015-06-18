Pasta with Spicy Tofu and Pistachios
Active Time
50 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Gerard Craft
July 2015

St. Louis chef Gerard Craft tosses spicy marinated tofu into his pasta with tomato sauce to make a hearty and flavorful vegetarian meal. He tops the dish with chopped pistachios, adding a tasty and unexpected crunch. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound firm tofu—drained, patted dry and cut into 3/4-inch dice
  • 6 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground Calabrian chiles or cayenne
  • 1/4 teaspoon finely chopped thyme
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3/4 cup finely chopped onion
  • 3/4 cup dry white wine
  • One 28-ounce can tomato puree
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped basil
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1 pound strozzapreti pasta
  • Chopped pistachios, grated pecorino and dried oregano, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, toss the tofu with half of the garlic, the chiles, thyme and 2 teaspoons of salt. Cover and refrigerate the tofu for at least 30 minutes or overnight.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the onion,  the remaining garlic and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 7 minutes. Add the wine and simmer until evaporated, about 5 minutes. Add  the tomato puree and basil and bring to a boil. Cover partially and simmer over moderately low heat until thickened slightly, 20 to 25 minutes; keep the sauce warm.

Step 3    

In a large skillet, heat the canola oil until shimmering. Add the tofu and cook over moderate heat until browned on the bottom, about 2 minutes. Flip the tofu and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned all over, about  3 minutes longer; keep warm.

Step 4    

In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the strozzapreti until al dente. Add the pasta  to the sauce and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until coated, about 2 minutes. Fold in the tofu and season with salt. Transfer to a platter and garnish with chopped pistachios, grated pecorino and dried oregano. Serve right away.

Make Ahead

The marinated tofu and cooked tomato sauce can be refrigerated separately overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this pasta dish with a spicy, berried Southern Italian red.

