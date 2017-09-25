Pasta with Scallops, Capers and  Grilled Scallions 
The wood-fired oven at Philadelphia’s Wm. Mulherin’s Sons creates flavor as well as a cozy atmosphere. In the restaurant’s variation on pasta puttanesca, grilled scallions add smokiness and char. Slideshow: More Scallop Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 scallions
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 12 ounces maccheroni alla chitarra or linguine pasta 
  • 1/2 pound sea scallops, cut into 1/2-inch-thick batons 
  • 1/2 cup drained capers, rinsed 
  • 1/4 cup Taggiasca olives, coarsely chopped 
  • 2 cups drained whole peeled Italian tomatoes, chopped 
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill or heat a cast-iron skillet. Drizzle the scallions with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, about  2 minutes. Let cool, then chop the scallions coarsely.  

Step 2    

In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until  al dente. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking water, then drain  the pasta. Drizzle with olive oil  and toss to coat.

Step 3    

Wipe out the pot and heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil until shimmering. Season the scallops with salt and pepper. Add them to the pot and cook over high heat, stirring once or twice, until very lightly browned  in spots and just firm, about  30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer them to a plate.

Step 4    

In the same pot, cook the charred scallions with the capers and olives over moderately high heat, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes and reserved water and cook, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom, until bubbling, about  5 minutes. Add the pasta and cook, stirring, until the sauce  is slightly reduced and the pasta is coated, 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 5    

Fold the scallops and parsley into the pasta and season  with salt and pepper. Transfer to shallow bowls or a platter. Drizzle with olive oil and serve.

