Pasta with Sautéed Spring Greens

© Tara Fisher
This pasta is a little creamy, with smoky bacon flavor and an appealing pop from the mustard seeds in the greens. Slideshow: Incredible Spring Pastas
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the cooking water.
Step 2
In a large skillet, cook the garlic in the olive oil over moderate heat until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add the pasta, crème fraîche, greens and the reserved pasta water. Cook, tossing, for 2 minutes. Stir in the cheese and serve.