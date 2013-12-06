Pasta with Sautéed Spring Greens
© Tara Fisher
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Grace Parisi
June 2013

This pasta is a little creamy, with smoky bacon flavor and an appealing pop from the mustard seeds in the greens. Slideshow: Incredible Spring Pastas

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the cooking water.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, cook the garlic in the olive oil over moderate heat until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add the pasta, crème fraîche, greens and the reserved pasta water. Cook, tossing, for 2 minutes. Stir in the cheese and serve.

