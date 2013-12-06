Pasta with Sausage, Basil and Mustard

Author Name: Charles Parker Review Body: Increased wine and cream to make more sauce. Didn’t have a grainy mustard, so used Dijon. Rigatoni instead of penne. Easy and quick, yet very tasty. This recipe is very flexible, could add vegetables (zucchini, spinach, or asparagus), onions, garlic, etc. However, very tasty as written. Review Rating: Date Published: 2018-08-26

Author Name: Tomese Sieminskie Buthod Review Body: Made this as written, and what a fantastic addition to the weeknight supper rotation! I made a little more sauce, added some green beans and tomatoes (because my garden is going crazy with them right now) - my husband declared it perfect. I agree with Mr. Parker - any vegetable would be nice in this sauce. Review Rating: Date Published: 2018-08-31

Author Name: HBcook Review Body: I made this for 2 of us with a few adjustments: 8 ounces of pasta (mini penne), about 14 ounces of sausage before removing them from casings, added about 1/2+ cup of diced onion. I used the full sauce ingredients and that was perfect with the amount of pasta, etc. Mushrooms would have been a good addition but it was great as is. you could hardly taste the mustard and i used stone ground. This would definitely serve 6. Review Rating: Date Published: 2018-10-30

Author Name: IslandRose Review Body: So good and so simple and so quick! I use shells (they retain some of the salty cooking liquid when adding them to the meat-mustard mixture. It is hard to believe that something so simple can be so good. Guests rave! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-02-11