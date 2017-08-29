Pasta with Sausage  and Mustard Greens 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Reserve 1 cup of the pasta water, then drain.

Step 2 In the same pot, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the sausage and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until just cooked through, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a bowl. Add the leeks, garlic and a generous pinch of salt to the pot and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the leeks are softened, about 5 minutes.