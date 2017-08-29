Pasta with Sausage  and Mustard Greens 
Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Justin Chapple
October 2017

The genius of Food & Wine test kitchen deputy editor Justin Chapple’s pasta recipe is the contrast of flavors—creamy, meaty, nicely bitter and tangy. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces mezzi rigatoni 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 pound Bilbro Family Sausage (see Note) or bulk Italian sweet sausage, crumbled 
  • 2 leeks, white and light green parts only, halved lengthwise and sliced 1/2 inch thick 
  • 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1/2 pound mustard greens, stemmed, leaves chopped 
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes 
  • 1/2 cup crème fraîche  

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until  al dente. Reserve 1 cup of the pasta water, then drain.

Step 2    

In the same pot, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the sausage and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until just cooked through, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a bowl. Add the leeks, garlic and a generous pinch of salt to the pot and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the leeks are softened,  about 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Return the sausage to the pot. Add the mustard greens and tomatoes and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until the greens are just wilted and the tomatoes start to burst, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the pasta, crème fraîche and reserved pasta water and cook, tossing, until the pasta is hot and coated in a light sauce, about 2 minutes. Season the pasta with salt and pepper and serve right away. 

Notes

Bilbro Family Sausage

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up