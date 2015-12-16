Pasta Rustica with Caramelized Onion, Chicken and Wild Mushrooms

Wild mushrooms, caramelized onions and a pinch of chile flakes give this simple chicken pasta a burst of flavor. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Season the chicken breast with 1/8 teaspoon each of sea salt and freshly ground pepper. In a small pan, heat 1 tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat, cover and cook for 8 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and leave covered for 10 minutes, then shred the chicken with a fork.
Meanwhile, in a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta according to package directions.
In a large frying pan, heat the remaining extra-virgin olive oil over high heat. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, until it just starts to brown. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add all of the mushrooms and cook until they are soft and browned, about 10 minutes. Stir in the chile flakes and tomatoes.
Add the pasta and the shredded chicken to the pan and toss to coat well. Season generously with sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Serve topped with parsley and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
