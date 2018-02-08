Pasta With Radicchio and Pancetta

Step 1

Heat oil in a large, heavy, nonreactive skillet over medium. Add garlic; cook, stirring often, until fragrant and golden, about 2 minutes. Discard garlic. Add onion; cook, stirring often with a wooden spoon, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add wine and simmer until almost completely reduced, about 2 minutes. Add pancetta; cook, stirring often, until fat has rendered, about 4 minutes. Add radicchio, red pepper, and sugar; fold with tongs to combine and coat radicchio with the oil, about 2 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.