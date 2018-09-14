Pasta with Pumpkin Brown Butter Sauce
A classic browned butter and sage sauce gets a boost of fall flavor from pumpkin butter. Be generous with the Parmigiano-Reggiano, its salty, savory bite adds the perfect hit of umami flavor to this decadent pasta dish.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh pasta, or any preferred fresh or dried pasta
  • 8 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Pinch crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons minced shallots
  • 12 sage leaves, roughly chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3/4 cup pumpkin butter
  • Freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large, deep skillet of simmering salted water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta cooking water.

Step 2    

In a small skillet over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add the crushed red pepper flakes, minced shallots, sage leaves, salt, and pepper. Whisk until butter begins to bubble and brown. Stir in the pumpkin butter, a splash of pasta water and whisk to combine until saucy. Toss with cooked pasta. Garnish with grated Parmigiano-Reggiano.

