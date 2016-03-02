Pasta with Marinated Grilled Eggplant, Burrata and Chiles

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a grill pan. Rub the eggplant with 1/4 cup of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the eggplant over moderate heat, turning, until golden and tender, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and let cool slightly. Cut into 3/4-inch pieces and transfer to a bowl. Add the lemon juice, vinegar and 1 teaspoon of the preserved lemon rind and mix well.

Step 2 In a small skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the garlic, oregano sprigs and chile de árbol and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until the garlic is fragrant and starts to brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the mixture to the eggplant and toss to evenly coat.

Step 3 In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the orecchiette until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the cooking water.