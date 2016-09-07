Pasta Fazool

In a large saucepan, cook the pancetta in the olive oil over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the fat is rendered, about 5 minutes. Add the onion and a generous pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 7 minutes. Add the garlic, oregano and crushed red pepper and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes.

Step 2

Add the wine to the saucepan and cook over moderately high heat until nearly absorbed, about 2 minutes. Add the chicken stock and tomatoes and bring to a boil over high heat. Stir in the pasta and simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is al dente, about 10 minutes. Stir in the beans and simmer for 5 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper.