For his riff on pasta e fagioli (pasta and beans), F&W’s Justin Chapple makes this pasta fazool with canned tomatoes and dried oregano; that way, it can be prepared any time of year. Slideshow: More Soup Recipes
In a large saucepan, cook the pancetta in the olive oil over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the fat is rendered, about 5 minutes. Add the onion and a generous pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 7 minutes. Add the garlic, oregano and crushed red pepper and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes.
Add the wine to the saucepan and cook over moderately high heat until nearly absorbed, about 2 minutes. Add the chicken stock and tomatoes and bring to a boil over high heat. Stir in the pasta and simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is al dente, about 10 minutes. Stir in the beans and simmer for 5 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper.
Ladle the soup into bowls and serve with shredded cheese, torn basil and crusty bread.
Review Body: The soup tastes great, but there isn't enough broth. By the next day, it's becoming more of a stew than a soup.
Date Published: 2017-03-06