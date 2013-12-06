Pasta with Dandelion Stems

Slideshow: Fast Weekday Pastas
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook the linguine in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente.
Step 2
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the pancetta and cook over moderately high heat until crisp. Transfer the pancetta to a plate. Add the dandelion stems to the skillet and cook until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until lightly browned, about 2 minutes.
Step 3
Drain the linguine. In a large warmed bowl, toss the pasta with the dandelion stems, lemon juice and a large pinch of crushed red pepper. Season with salt and serve; pass the Parmesan cheese alongside.
Suggested Pairing
The dandelion stems and classic Italian flavors—olive oil, garlic, Parmesan and pancetta—call for a fruity, tart, dry Italian white. The best choice is a Gavi from Italy's Piedmont region.
