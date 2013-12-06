Pasta with Dandelion Stems
© Evi Abeler
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 3 to 4
Grace Parisi
March 1998

Slideshow: Fast Weekday Pastas

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound linguine
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 ounces pancetta or bacon, coarsely chopped
  • Dandelion stems from 2 pounds of greens, cut into 1 1/2 -inch pieces
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • Crushed red pepper
  • Salt
  • Freshly grated Parmesan cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook the linguine in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the pancetta and cook over moderately high heat until crisp. Transfer the pancetta to a plate. Add the dandelion stems to the skillet and cook until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until lightly browned, about 2 minutes.

Step 3    

Drain the linguine. In a large warmed bowl, toss the pasta with the dandelion stems, lemon juice and a large pinch of crushed red pepper. Season with salt and serve; pass the Parmesan cheese alongside.

Suggested Pairing

The dandelion stems and classic Italian flavors—olive oil, garlic, Parmesan and pancetta—call for a fruity, tart, dry Italian white. The best choice is a Gavi from Italy's Piedmont region.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up