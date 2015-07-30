Pasta con le Sarde Fresca (Pasta with Fresh Tomatoes and Sardines)

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine the tomatoes, chopped fennel, onion, currants and olive oil in a large bowl. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Let sit for 1 hour at room temperature for flavors to meld.

Step 2 With your fingers, gently break the sardines into bite-size pieces, removing any bones and scales as needed. Stir the sardines gently into the tomato sauce, taking care not to break them up too much.