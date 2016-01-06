Pasta with Chunky Tomato and Summer Vegetable Sauce
Chris Court
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Barbara Lynch

Lynch’s rustic pasta is spicy and satisfying. It’s adaptable to whatever summer vegetables are at their peak; here she uses tomatoes, zucchini, summer squash and eggplant. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  •  5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small white onion, finely chopped
  • 5 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 7 oil-packed anchovy fillets, drained and chopped
  • 2 carrots, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 2 celery ribs, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 2 zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 eggplant, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 summer squash, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 5 plum tomatoes, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1/2 cup pitted black olives, coarsely chopped
  • 10 fresh basil leaves
  • 1 pound strozzapreti or other pasta
  • Freshly shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the onion, garlic and anchovies and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften, 5 minutes. Stir in the carrots and celery and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 7 to 8 minutes. Add the zucchini, eggplant, summer squash, crushed red pepper and the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until all the vegetables have softened, about 15 minutes. Add the white wine and simmer for 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes, olives and basil leaves and cook, stirring, for 10 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water. Add the pasta and cooking water to the vegetables, season with salt and black pepper and cook over moderate heat, tossing, until the pasta is coated. Transfer to a bowl, top with Parmigiano and serve. 

Make Ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Suggested Pairing

Earthy, medium-bodied Chianti Classico.

