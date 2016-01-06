Pasta with Chunky Tomato and Summer Vegetable Sauce

Lynch’s rustic pasta is spicy and satisfying. It’s adaptable to whatever summer vegetables are at their peak; here she uses tomatoes, zucchini, summer squash and eggplant.
Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook
In a large pot, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the onion, garlic and anchovies and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften, 5 minutes. Stir in the carrots and celery and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 7 to 8 minutes. Add the zucchini, eggplant, summer squash, crushed red pepper and the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until all the vegetables have softened, about 15 minutes. Add the white wine and simmer for 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes, olives and basil leaves and cook, stirring, for 10 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper.
Meanwhile, in a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water. Add the pasta and cooking water to the vegetables, season with salt and black pepper and cook over moderate heat, tossing, until the pasta is coated. Transfer to a bowl, top with Parmigiano and serve.
