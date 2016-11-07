Pasta Bundt Loaf 

© John Kernick
This pasta pie is a fun riff on mac and cheese. Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple use three types of cheese here: Fontina and cheddar, which melt beautifully, as well as Parmigiano-Reggiano to create the crispest edges. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 425°. Generously butter a 10-inch Bundt pan. In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Drain well.
Step 2
In a large bowl, mix the pasta with all of the remaining ingredients. Scrape into the prepared pan and bake until the cheese is melted and bubbling, 35 to 40 minutes.
Step 3
Transfer the pan to a rack and let cool for 15 minutes. Invert the loaf onto a platter, cut into wedges and serve.