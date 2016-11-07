Pasta Bundt Loaf 
© John Kernick
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Justin Chapple
December 2016

This pasta pie is a fun riff on mac and cheese. Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple use three types of cheese here: Fontina and cheddar, which melt beautifully, as well as Parmigiano-Reggiano to create the crispest edges. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • Unsalted butter, for greasing 
  • 1 pound spaghetti 
  • 6 ounces Fontina cheese, shredded (2 cups) 
  • 6 ounces sharp white cheddar cheese, shredded (2 cups) 
  • 1 1/2 cups whole milk 
  • 3/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese 
  • 3 large eggs, lightly beaten 
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons pepper 
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Generously butter a 10-inch Bundt pan. In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Drain well. 

Step 2    

In a large bowl, mix the pasta with all of the remaining ingredients. Scrape into the prepared pan and bake until the cheese  is melted and bubbling, 35 to 40 minutes.  

Step 3    

Transfer the pan to a rack and let cool for 15 minutes. Invert the loaf onto a platter,  cut into wedges and serve. 

