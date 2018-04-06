Pasta with Asparagus and Mushrooms 
Jennifer Causey
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Justin Chapple
May 2018

Allowing the pasta dough to rise (just like a bread dough) before rolling and shaping gives the cecamariti in this dish its characteristic texture and flavor. Fine Italian 00 flour can be found at specialty food shops and amazon.com. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 cups (about 7 ounces) 00 flour
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more for seasoning 
  • 4 large egg yolks 
  • 1 large egg 
  • 5 1/2 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided 
  • 1 pound mixed mushrooms,  cut into bite-size pieces 
  • Black pepper 
  • 1 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces 
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • 1/3 cup dry white wine 
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • Shaved ricotta salata,  for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place flour and 1 tablespoon salt in a food processor; pulse until combined. Beat egg yolks, whole egg, and 1 1/2 tablespoons oil in a medium bowl. Add egg mixture to food processor, and pulse until dough just comes together. Gradually add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if dough is too dry or doesn’t come together. Transfer dough to a lightly floured work surface, and knead until very smooth, 5 to 10 minutes. Cover dough with plastic wrap, and let stand at room temperature for 1 hour. 

Step 2    

Pinch off a 1/2-inch piece of dough, and roll it between your hands to form a thin 2- to 3-inch-long rope; transfer to a rimmed baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough.  

Step 3    

Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta until al dente, about 7 minutes. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup cooking liquid. Toss pasta with 1 teaspoon oil in a bowl to prevent sticking. Wipe out saucepan with paper towels. 

Step 4    

Add remaining 1/4 cup oil to saucepan, and heat over medium-high. Add mushrooms to pan, and season to taste with salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Add asparagus and crushed red pepper, and cook, stirring, until crisp-tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Add wine, and cook, scraping up any browned bits from the pan, until liquid is absorbed, about 2 minutes.  

Step 5    

Add pasta, heavy cream, lemon juice, and reserved 1/2 cup cooking liquid to pan. Reduce heat to medium, and cook, tossing, until pasta is lightly coated, about 2 minutes. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Transfer to 6 shallow bowls, and serve immediately with shaved ricotta salata.  

Make Ahead

The uncooked pasta can be covered with plastic and refrigerated overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up