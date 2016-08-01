Pasta-and-Pesto Croquettes

At Pizzarium, chef Gabriele Bonci has reimagined the classic Roman fried risotto croquettes known as supplì. He swaps pasta with pesto for the rice and fills the croquettes with creamy stracchino cheese instead of the traditional mozzarella. Slideshow: More Croquettes
How to Make It
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a food processor, pulse the pine nuts with the garlic until chopped. Add the basil, Parmigiano and pecorino and pulse to combine. With the machine on, drizzle in the olive oil. Season the pesto with salt and scrape into a large bowl.
In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente; drain well. Add the pasta and butter to the pesto, season with salt and pepper and toss well. Spread the pasta on the prepared baking sheet, cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate until cold, about 1 hour.
Using your hands, form the pasta into 18 balls. Make an indentation in each ball and fill with a piece of stracchino; shape the pasta around the cheese to enclose it. Cover the croquettes with plastic wrap and refrigerate until cold, at least 3 hours or overnight.
In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 3 inches of canola oil to 350°. Set a rack over a baking sheet. In a medium bowl, beat the eggs. Place the breadcrumbs in a second bowl. Season the eggs and breadcrumbs with salt. Dip each croquette in the eggs, letting the excess drip off, then roll in breadcrumbs; repeat the dipping and rolling to make a double layer of coating. Transfer the croquettes to the rack.
In 2 batches, fry the croquettes, turning, until deep golden and heated through, about 5 minutes per batch. Serve hot.
Look for trofie pasta at Italian markets and at specialty food shops.
Author Name: @PurpleBattery
Review Body: Made this for a family gathering, given the prep time investment and my love for pesto pasta and cheese... and croquettes! The easy pesto tasted amazing. All went splendidly until meatball assembly which I made it through with some improv and patience. Per the recipe, I cooked the pasta al dente, but apparently the pasta wasn't bendy enough to hold together in a round shape. Had I cooked the pasta just past al dente - maybe 1-2 minutes, perhaps that step would have been easier. To adjust, when I covered the mostly-formed meatballs with plastic wrap, I just used the plastic wrap to further shape hoping they would come out more molded. They did, but when I dipped into the egg, some of the shape was lost. Still was able to get them fried up, but they were more a little more freeform, sometimes causing the tucked cheese to ooze out. Still delightful - family raved. Would make again with that pasta cooking time adjustment, tho.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-09-04
