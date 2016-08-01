Pasta-and-Pesto Croquettes

Author Name: @PurpleBattery

Review Body: Made this for a family gathering, given the prep time investment and my love for pesto pasta and cheese... and croquettes! The easy pesto tasted amazing. All went splendidly until meatball assembly which I made it through with some improv and patience. Per the recipe, I cooked the pasta al dente, but apparently the pasta wasn't bendy enough to hold together in a round shape. Had I cooked the pasta just past al dente - maybe 1-2 minutes, perhaps that step would have been easier. To adjust, when I covered the mostly-formed meatballs with plastic wrap, I just used the plastic wrap to further shape hoping they would come out more molded. They did, but when I dipped into the egg, some of the shape was lost. Still was able to get them fried up, but they were more a little more freeform, sometimes causing the tucked cheese to ooze out. Still delightful - family raved. Would make again with that pasta cooking time adjustment, tho.

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2016-09-04