Pasta and Chickpeas

In a food processor, puree 3 cups of the chickpeas with the chicken stock and 2 cups of water. Transfer the puree to a large saucepan, add the remaining chickpeas and season with salt and pepper. Add the chard stems and cook over low heat until tender, about 15 minutes. Stir in the leaves and simmer until wilted, about 5 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, fill a medium pot with water, cover and bring to a boil. Add salt and the spaghetti. Cover partially until the water just returns to a boil, then uncover, stir the spaghetti and cook until al dente. Drain, reserving some of the cooking liquid, and add the pasta to the chickpeas. Add some of the reserved cooking water if the stew is too thick. Serve in shallow soup plates, drizzled with the oil and sprinkled with parsley.