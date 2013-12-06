Pasta alla Norma

How to Make It

Step 1 Working over a strainer set over a bowl, seed the tomatoes; press on the seeds and pulp to extract as much of the juice as possible. Cut the tomatoes into 1/2-inch chunks and transfer them to the bowl with the tomato juice.

Step 2 In a medium nonstick skillet, heat 3 tablespoons of the oil. Add the eggplant, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until tender and just beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl.

Step 3 Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil to the skillet, add the onion and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 4 minutes. Add all but 2 tablespoons of the tomatoes, 1/2 cup of water and salt and pepper. Cover and cook over low heat until the tomatoes are very soft, about 15 minutes. Transfer the sauce to a food mill and puree to remove the skins. Alternatively, press through a sieve with a rubber spatula. Return the sauce to the skillet, add the basil and all but 2 tablespoons of the eggplant and cook over low heat until warmed through.