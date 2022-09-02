Pasta Aglio e Olio

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil and add spaghetti, cooking until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup pasta water.

Meanwhile, in a large pan, heat olive oil over medium-low. Add garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Add crushed red pepper flakes and a healthy pinch of salt and pepper. Add drained spaghetti to pan and toss, adding pasta water, until spaghetti is thoroughly coated.