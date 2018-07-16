Passion Fruit Vinaigrette
Justin Chapple’s fruity vinaigrette is the perfect complement to a salad served alongside grilled meat like chicken or steak. To get the passion fruit pulp, use a paring knife to cut the passion fruit in half. Use a spoon to scoop out pulp and seeds. Discard the shell.

Ingredients

  • 3 ripe passion fruit
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • Kosher salt and black pepper

How to Make It

Step

Using a paring knife, cut the passion fruit in half and, using a spoon, scoop out the pulp and seeds; discard the shell. Measure out 1/4 cup of the pulp and transfer to a small bowl; reserve the remaining pulp for another use. Whisk in both oils and the vinegar, then season with salt and pepper.

Serve With

Big green or summer veggie salad

Grilled chicken

Grilled Pork

Grilled meaty fish, such as swordfish or mahi mahi 

