Passion Fruit Ponzu
Jennifer Causey
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 1 1/3 cups
Angela Dimayuga
July 2018

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup bonito flakes
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 (1 1/2-inch) kombu square
  • 1/2 cup 100% passion fruit juice or juice blend (such as Ceres)
  • 2 tablespoons lime zest (from 3 limes)
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoons sesame oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together bonito flakes, soy sauce, rice vinegar, black pepper, honey, and kombu in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Remove from heat, and let stand 5 minutes. 

Step 2    

Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a large bowl; discard solids. Whisk in passion fruit juice, lime zest, lime juice, and sesame oil.

Make Ahead

Passion Fruit Ponzu can be made up to 1 week ahead. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator.

Serve With

Wedge Salad with Passion Fruit Ponzu

