Jennifer Causey
How to Make It
Step 1
Stir together bonito flakes, soy sauce, rice vinegar, black pepper, honey, and kombu in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Remove from heat, and let stand 5 minutes.
Step 2
Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a large bowl; discard solids. Whisk in passion fruit juice, lime zest, lime juice, and sesame oil.
Make Ahead
Passion Fruit Ponzu can be made up to 1 week ahead. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator.
