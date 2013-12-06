Passion Fruit Caipiroskas

Brazil is famous for the caipirinha, but less well known for the classic caipiroska cocktail that combines vodka, lime juice and sugar. Michelle Bernstein doesn't love the taste of alcohol so she throws passion fruit puree into the mix, creating a deliciously fruity sweet-tart drink. More Vodka Drinks
How to Make It
In a pitcher, stir together the passion fruit puree, sugar and lime juice until the sugar is dissolved.
Stir in the vodka. Fill 6 tumblers with the ice and pour the drink over the ice. Garnish with the lime wheels and serve.
Make Ahead
Notes
Frozen passion fruit puree is available at specialty food shops. Vergera Boiron is a terrific brand. In a pinch, substitute passion fruit sorbet and reduce the sugar in the recipe.
