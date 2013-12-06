Passion Fruit Caipiroskas
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 6 drinks
Michelle Bernstein
June 2006

Brazil is famous for the caipirinha, but less well known for the classic caipiroska cocktail that combines vodka, lime juice and sugar. Michelle Bernstein doesn't love the taste of alcohol so she throws passion fruit puree into the mix, creating a deliciously fruity sweet-tart drink.  More Vodka Drinks

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup frozen pure passion fruit puree, thawed (see Note)
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 3/4 cup fresh lime juice (from 5 limes), plus 6 thin lime wheels for garnish
  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons vodka (9 ounces)
  • 6 cups crushed ice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a pitcher, stir together the passion fruit puree, sugar and lime juice until the sugar is dissolved.

Step 2    

Stir in the vodka. Fill 6 tumblers with the ice and pour the drink over the ice. Garnish with the lime wheels and serve.

Make Ahead

The passion fruit mixture can be made through Step 1 and refrigerated overnight.

Notes

Frozen passion fruit puree is available at specialty food shops. Vergera Boiron is a terrific brand. In a pinch, substitute passion fruit sorbet and reduce the sugar in the recipe.

