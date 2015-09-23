Passion Fruit Caipirinhas
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 cocktails
Ian Knauer
June 2014

Passion fruit puree—the key ingredient in this take on a Brazilian classic—can be found in the freezer section of most grocery stores. Slideshow: More Rum Drink Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 fresh limes, cut into pieces
  • 3 to 4 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/4 cup passion fruit puree, thawed
  • 6 tablespoons cachaça or white rum
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step

Place the lime pieces and sugar in a large cocktail shaker and muddle until the sugar has dissolved, about 2 minutes. Add enough ice to the shaker to fill it, then pour in the passion fruit puree and cachaça. Stir with a bar spoon for 1 minute, then divide between 2 glasses and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up