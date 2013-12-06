Passion Fruit and Ginger Glazed Pork Tenderloin
Serves : 6
Maricel Presilla
August 2000

Light a grill or preheat the broiler. Season the pork with salt and pepper and brush with the Passion Fruit and Ginger Sauce. Grill or broil the pork for about 15 minutes, turning and basting with the sauce, until browned outside and cooked through. Transfer the pork to a cutting board and let stand for 10 minutes. Carve the pork into thick slices and pass the remaining sauce at the table or as a table sauce.

The exotic fruitiness, hints of ginger and mild sweetness of a medium-bodied Gewürztraminer make it a good match for the hot spices and sweetness of the sauce. Pick one from Germany or California.

