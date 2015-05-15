Party Cake with Whipped Cream and Raspberries
© Kamran Siddiqi
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes one 9-inch-square cake
Kamran Siddiqi
June 2015

This simple, deliciously moist cake from baker and cookbook author Kamran Siddiqi is the perfect all-purpose cake that can be adorned in almost any way. Slideshow: More Delicious Cake Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, softened, plus more for greasing
  • 2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/4 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 3/4 cup whole milk, at room temperature
  • 3 large eggs, at room temperature
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar
  • 2 tablespoons seedless raspberry jam mixed with 1 teaspoon hot water
  • Raspberries, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a 9-inch-square baking pan with foil, allowing 2 inches of overhang on two sides. Butter the foil.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, using a hand mixer at low speed, mix the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder and salt. Add the 1 1/2 sticks of butter, milk, eggs and vanilla and beat at medium speed until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Spread the batter in the pan and bake for about 45 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the cake comes out clean. Let cool on a rack, then cover with foil and let stand at room temperature overnight.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, using a hand mixer,beat the cream with the confectioners’ sugar at high speed until firm, 1 to 2 minutes. Unmold the cake; peel off the foil. Spread the raspberry jam over the cake and top with the whipped cream. Garnish with raspberries and serve.

Make Ahead

The cake can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2 days. Top with the jam, whipped cream and raspberries before serving.

