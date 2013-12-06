Parsnip Pancakes with Smoked Fish and Caper Sour Cream
Jesse Cool
February 1998

At Flea St. Cafe they have vegetable pancakes on the menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The sweetness of the parsnips is complemented by the saltiness of the smoked fish, but it's the caper sour cream that makes the whole dish come together. Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons grated red onion, plus 2 tablespoons minced red onion, for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons chopped dill
  • 2 tablespoons drained capers
  • 4 large parsnips, peeled and grated
  • 1 large baking potato, peeled and grated
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • 6 to 8 ounces sliced smoked fish, such as sable or salmon

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, combine the sour cream with 2 tablespoons of the grated red onion, 1 tablespoon of the dill and the capers; cover and refrigerate.

Step 2    

In a colander set in the sink, combine the remaining 1/2 cup of grated red onion with the parsnips and potato. Let stand for 15 minutes, then squeeze to remove any excess liquid. Transfer the vegetables to a medium bowl and add the egg, flour, baking powder, salt and pepper. Mix thoroughly.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 300°. Heat 1/8 inch of vegetable oil in a large cast-iron skillet. Drop rounded tablespoons of the pancake batter into the skillet, spacing them evenly and pressing lightly to flatten. Cook the pancakes over moderate heat until browned and crisp, about 4 minutes per side. Drain the pancakes on a paper towel-lined platter, then transfer them to a baking sheet and keep warm in the oven.

Step 4    

Arrange 4 pancakes on each plate. Place 1 1/2 to 2 ounces of the smoked fish and a dollop of caper sour cream alongside. Garnish with the remaining dill and minced red onion and serve.

Make Ahead

The sour cream topping can be refrigerated for up to 1 day.

Serve With

A salad of romaine lettuce with tomatoes and olives.

Suggested Pairing

Tangy sour cream and smoked fish dominate here, pointing to a crisp, savory, acerbic white as the best accompaniment. A Sauvignon Blanc from California or France would be perfect.

