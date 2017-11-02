Parsnip Mash with Fried  Brussels Sprout Leaves 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, combine the parsnips and milk. Bring to a boil over moderately high heat, then simmer over moderately low heat until the parsnips are tender, about 30 minutes. Drain the parsnips.

Step 2 Set a food mill over the saucepan and pass the parsnips through it. Alternatively, mash the parsnips with a masher. Add the butter and cream and cook over low heat, stirring, until the butter is melted and fully combined. Season the mash with salt and black pepper.

Step 3 Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the brussels sprout leaves with the olive oil. Roast for about 15 minutes, stirring a few times, until golden and crisp.