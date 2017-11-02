Parsnip Mash with Fried  Brussels Sprout Leaves  
Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Jocelyn Guest
December 2017

Mashed parsnips might be even better than mashed potatoes. They have the same creamy, luscious texture, with the addition of a distinctly nutty, slightly sweet flavor. Once topped with crispy brussels sprout leaves, this dish becomes 100 percent irresistible. Slideshow: More Parsnip Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds parsnips, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces 
  • 4 cups whole milk 
  • 1 stick unsalted butter 
  • 1 cup heavy cream 
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper
  • 1 pound brussels sprouts, leaves removed, cores reserved for another use 
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Flaky sea salt and crushed red pepper, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the parsnips and milk. Bring to a boil over moderately high heat, then simmer over moderately low heat until the parsnips are tender, about  30 minutes. Drain the parsnips.

Step 2    

Set a food mill over the saucepan and pass the parsnips through it. Alternatively, mash the parsnips with a masher. Add the butter and cream and cook over low heat, stirring, until the butter  is melted and fully combined. Season the mash with salt  and black pepper. 

Step 3    

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the brussels sprout leaves with the olive oil.  Roast for about 15 minutes, stirring a few times, until golden and crisp. 

Step 4    

Spoon the parsnip puree  into a serving bowl and top with the brussels sprout leaves. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and crushed red pepper and serve.  

Make Ahead

The parsnip puree can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat over low heat and add additional heavy cream to thin out, if necessary.

