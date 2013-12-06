Parsnip Bacon
Quinn Hatfield
November 2010

These crisp, salty and smoky vegetable strips are from chef Quinn Hatfield of Hatfield's in L.A.    More Amazing Vegetarian Dishes  

Ingredients

  • 1 large parsnip (1/2 pound)
  • Vegetable oil, for brushing
  • Smoked salt, for sprinkling

How to Make It

Step

Using a sharp vegetable peeler, slice a large peeled parsnip lengthwise into thin strips. Brush both sides with vegetable oil and arrange on a parchment paperlined cookie sheet. Season with smoked salt. Cover with a sheet of parchment and top with another cookie sheet. Bake at 300° for 1 hour and 15 minutes, until crisp. Let cool before serving.

