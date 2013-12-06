Parsnip Bacon

© Sabra Krock
These crisp, salty and smoky vegetable strips are from chef Quinn Hatfield of Hatfield's in L.A. More Amazing Vegetarian Dishes
Using a sharp vegetable peeler, slice a large peeled parsnip lengthwise into thin strips. Brush both sides with vegetable oil and arrange on a parchment paperlined cookie sheet. Season with smoked salt. Cover with a sheet of parchment and top with another cookie sheet. Bake at 300° for 1 hour and 15 minutes, until crisp. Let cool before serving.
