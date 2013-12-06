Opt for this parsnip and carrot soup when in need of a healthy and warming lunch or dinner.
How to Make It
Brush both sides of the bread with the butter and toast until golden. Lightly rub 1 side of the croutons with the garlic clove.
Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add the parsnips and carrots and cook over moderately high heat until golden, about 10 minutes. Stir in the leek, then add the stock and bay leaf. Season with salt and pepper, cover and bring to a boil. Cook over low heat until the vegetables are soft, about 13 minutes.
Meanwhile, cook the pasta in boiling salted water until not quite al dente, about 8 minutes; drain. Add to the soup, cover and cook until al dente, about 3 minutes. Discard the bay leaf. Stir in the parsley and serve with the garlic croutons.
Serve With
Salad and cured ham.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Garfield49
Review Body: I have a love affair going with parsnips!! At age 85, a widow, that's as exciting as life gets now!! Love the soup, thanks for the recipe - yum!!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-02-01