Opt for this parsnip and carrot soup when in need of a healthy and warming lunch or dinner.

Ingredients

  • 12 thin slices from a baguette
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 small garlic clove, peeled
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 4 medium parsnips (about 1 pound), peeled and diced
  • 4 medium carrots (about 1 pound), diced
  • 1 medium leek, white and tender green, thinly sliced
  • 5 cups chicken stock or canned low-sodium broth
  • 1 bay leaf
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 cup tubetti or other small pasta
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Brush both sides of the bread with the butter and toast until golden. Lightly rub 1 side of the croutons with the garlic clove.

Step 2    

Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add the parsnips and carrots and cook over moderately high heat until golden, about 10 minutes. Stir in the leek, then add the stock and bay leaf. Season with salt and pepper, cover and bring to a boil. Cook over low heat until the vegetables are soft, about 13 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, cook the pasta in boiling salted water until not quite al dente, about 8 minutes; drain. Add to the soup, cover and cook until al dente, about 3 minutes. Discard the bay leaf. Stir in the parsley and serve with the garlic croutons.

Serve With

Salad and cured ham.

