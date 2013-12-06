Parsnip and Carrot Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Brush both sides of the bread with the butter and toast until golden. Lightly rub 1 side of the croutons with the garlic clove.

Step 2 Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add the parsnips and carrots and cook over moderately high heat until golden, about 10 minutes. Stir in the leek, then add the stock and bay leaf. Season with salt and pepper, cover and bring to a boil. Cook over low heat until the vegetables are soft, about 13 minutes.