Parslied Potatoes

How to Make It
Step 1
Cook the potatoes in a large saucepan of boiling salted water until tender, about 10 minutes; drain. Return the potatoes to the saucepan and shake over moderately high heat to dry them out for 1 minute.
Step 2
Melt the butter in a large, heavy skillet. When the foam subsides, add the potatoes and cook over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until browned, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, sprinkle with the parsley and serve.
Make Ahead
The potatoes can be prepared through Step 1 and refrigerated for up to 2 days.
