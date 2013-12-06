Parslied Potatoes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Emeril Lagasse
November 2000

 Delicious, Quick Side Dishes Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 5 medium baking potatoes (about 2 1/2 pounds), peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook the potatoes in a large saucepan of boiling salted water until tender, about 10 minutes; drain. Return the potatoes to the saucepan and shake over moderately high heat to dry them out for 1 minute.

Step 2    

Melt the butter in a large, heavy skillet. When the foam subsides, add the potatoes and cook over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until browned, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, sprinkle with the parsley and serve.

Make Ahead

The potatoes can be prepared through Step 1 and refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Serve With

Madeira-Braised Short Ribs with Parslied Potatoes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up