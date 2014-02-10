Parsley-Mint Tabbouleh

© John Kernick
This herb-heavy variation of the Middle Eastern classic swaps the usual ratio of bulgur to herbs, making it brighter, leafier and less grainy than the standard salad. Slideshow: More Middle Eastern Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small heatproof bowl, cover the bulgur with boiling water and let stand until tender, 20 minutes; drain very well.
Step 2
In a food processor, pulse the parsley and mint until finely chopped. In a large bowl, toss the herbs, bulgur and the remaining ingredients except the salt. Season with salt, toss again and serve at once.