Parsley-Mint Tabbouleh
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Reem Acra
March 2014

This herb-heavy variation of the Middle Eastern classic swaps the usual ratio of bulgur to herbs, making it brighter, leafier and less grainy than the standard salad. Slideshow: More Middle Eastern Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup medium-grade bulgur
  • Boiling water
  • Three 12-ounce bunches of flat-leaf parsley, stems discarded
  • 2 cups lightly packed mint leaves
  • 5 medium tomatoes, finely diced
  • 1/2 medium onion, finely diced
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small heatproof bowl, cover the bulgur with boiling water and let stand until tender, 20 minutes; drain very well.

Step 2    

In a food processor, pulse the parsley and mint until finely chopped. In a large bowl, toss the herbs, bulgur and the remaining ingredients except the salt. Season with salt, toss again and serve at once.

