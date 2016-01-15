Parsley-Hazelnut Pesto with Spaghetti
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
January 2014

Toasted hazelnuts are a fun substitution for the typical pine nuts usually found in pesto. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1/2 cup hazelnuts, plus more for garnish
  • 3/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 cups fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound spaghetti
  • 2 tablespoons flat-leaf parsley leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spread the hazelnuts on a baking sheet and toast until golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer the hazelnuts to a kitchen towel and rub together to remove the skins.

Step 2    

In a food processor with the motor running, drop in the garlic and finely chop. Add 1/2 cup of the nuts, cheese, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and pulse to finely chop. Add the parsley and pulse to finely chop. With the motor running, add the oil, blending to combine.

Step 3    

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta until al dente. Reserve 3/4 cup of the pasta cooking water, then drain the pasta. Toss the pasta with the pesto and about half the reserved cooking water. Add more water for a looser consistency.

Step 4    

Season with salt and pepper to taste, then serve, sprinkled with additional hazelnuts and the parsley leaves.

