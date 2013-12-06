Parsley and Garlic Meatballs

Michel Benasra lightly flattens his herb-flecked meatballs before sautéing, then finishes them in broth to keep them moist. Affordable Meat Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, soak the bread in the milk for 5 minutes. Squeeze the bread and discard the milk. In a large bowl, combine the ground beef with the bread, 1 tablespoon of the oil, the onion, garlic, parsley, cumin, 11/2 teaspoons of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper and mix well. Shape the mixture into 2-inch meatballs. Flatten them slightly.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet. Add half of the meatballs and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned on both sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer the meatballs to a bowl and wipe out the skillet. Repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and uncooked meatballs.
In a large saucepan, bring the chicken stock to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper and add the meatballs. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the meatballs are heated through, about 10 minutes. Transfer the meatballs and broth to a bowl and serve.
Make Ahead
