Parsley and Garlic Meatballs
Michel Benasra
September 1997

Michel Benasra lightly flattens his herb-flecked meatballs before sautéing, then finishes them in broth to keep them moist.  Affordable Meat Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 slices of white bread, crusts trimmed
  • 1/3 cup milk
  • 1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 3 large garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup minced flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 cups chicken stock or canned low-sodium broth

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, soak the bread in the milk for 5 minutes. Squeeze the bread and discard the milk. In a large bowl, combine the ground beef with the bread, 1 tablespoon of the oil, the onion, garlic, parsley, cumin, 11/2 teaspoons of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper and mix well. Shape the mixture into 2-inch meatballs. Flatten them slightly.

Step 2    

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet. Add half of the meatballs and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned on both sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer the meatballs to a bowl and wipe out the skillet. Repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and uncooked meatballs.

Step 3    

In a large saucepan, bring the chicken stock to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper and add the meatballs. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the meatballs are heated through, about 10 minutes. Transfer the meatballs and broth to a bowl and serve.

Make Ahead

The cooked meatballs can be refrigerated in the broth overnight. Rewarm over low heat before serving.

