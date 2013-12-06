Parmesan Tartlets with Tomato Confit

These tartlets are a version of quiche with a distinct Italian accent. Piquant Parmesan replaces the more usual mild Swiss cheese in the custard, and Tomato Confit adds a note of deep flavor. You will need eight 4-inch tartlet pans with removable bottoms. Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
In a food processor, combine the flour with the sugar and salt. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles small peas. Beat the egg with the water and pour it into the food processor. Pulse several times until the pastry is just moistened but still slightly crumbly. Transfer the pastry to a work surface and gather it into a ball, kneading once or twice. Divide the dough into 8 equal pieces. Flatten each piece into a 3-inch disk, wrap each in plastic and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.
Preheat the oven to 350°. On a lightly floured surface, roll out a pastry disk to a 6-inch round. Fit it into a 4-inch fluted tartlet pan with a removable bottom; cut off any overhang. Lightly prick the bottom with a fork. Repeat with the remaining pastry. Set the pans on a baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes, or until the pastry is golden and cooked through.
In a blender or food processor, blend the milk with the cheese until smooth. Add the cream, eggs and salt and pulse just until combined. Pour the mixture into the tartlet shells and bake for 15 minutes, or until the custard is just set. Let cool for 10 minutes, then unmold the tartlets. Serve hot or at room temperature with the Tomato Confit.
Make Ahead
