Parmesan Tartlets with Tomato Confit

How to Make It

Step 1 MAKE THE FILLING In a food processor, combine the flour with the sugar and salt. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles small peas. Beat the egg with the water and pour it into the food processor. Pulse several times until the pastry is just moistened but still slightly crumbly. Transfer the pastry to a work surface and gather it into a ball, kneading once or twice. Divide the dough into 8 equal pieces. Flatten each piece into a 3-inch disk, wrap each in plastic and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 350°. On a lightly floured surface, roll out a pastry disk to a 6-inch round. Fit it into a 4-inch fluted tartlet pan with a removable bottom; cut off any overhang. Lightly prick the bottom with a fork. Repeat with the remaining pastry. Set the pans on a baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes, or until the pastry is golden and cooked through.