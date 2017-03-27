Parmesan Rind Broth

This broth is like cheese dashi. The slow simmer allows the rinds to infuse the water with cheesiness. I used it as a base for different soups, for a chawanmushi–style custard replacing the corn dashi in the Corn Kernel Flan, and for sauces. Reprinted from Scraps, Wilt & Weeds: Turning Wasted Food into Plenty by Mads Refslund and Tama Matsuoka Wong. Copyright 2017 by Grand Central Life & Style. Published by Hachette Book Group (hachettebookgroup.com) Slideshow: More Cheese Recipes
How to Make It
Combine the rinds and water in a medium pot. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat, and simmer for 1 hour, until the liquid is reduced to about 2 cups. Remove the rinds. Add the salt and lemon juice and refrigerate for up to 5 days.
