Parmesan Rind Broth

This broth is like cheese dashi. The slow simmer allows the rinds to infuse the water with cheesiness. I used it as a base for different soups, for a chawanmushi–style custard replacing the corn dashi in the Corn Kernel Flan, and for sauces. Reprinted from Scraps, Wilt & Weeds: Turning Wasted Food into Plenty by Mads Refslund and Tama Matsuoka Wong. Copyright 2017 by Grand Central Life & Style. Published by Hachette Book Group (hachettebookgroup.com) Slideshow: More Cheese Recipes