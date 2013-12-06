Parmesan-Pine Nut Focaccia

How to Make It

Step 1 Follow the recipe for Basic Herb Focaccia through Step 3. While the dough rises, preheat the oven to 350°. Toast the pine nuts on a baking sheet for about 7 minutes, until golden. Let cool.

Step 2 Punch down the dough, turn it out onto a work surface and knead in the nuts and Parmesan, distributing them evenly. Return the dough to the bowl, re-cover and let rise again until doubled, about 1 hour.

Step 3 In a medium skillet, heat 1/4 cup of the oil. Add the onion and garlic and cook over moderately high heat for about 5 minutes. Season with the oregano and pepper. Let cool.

Step 4 Proceed with Steps 5 and 6 of the Basic Herb Focaccia recipe, but before you let the dough rise, gently brush it with enough olive oil to coat lightly. Spread the onion mixture on top, leaving a 1-inch border.