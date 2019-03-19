Parmesan-Panko-Crusted Baked Zucchini
Jen Causey
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Paige Grandjean

With plenty of cheesy, crispy flavor, this quick-cooking zucchini dish comes together in less than 30 minutes. Mild and tender zucchini are richly flavored with breadcrumbs and cheese for a dish worthy of a party—or just a one-pan weeknight dinner. Enjoy these crispy rounds as a side dish, or pair with your favorite dipping sauce for a crowd-pleasing appetizer.

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated with a Microplane grater (about 1 1/4 cups)
  • 1/2 cup panko
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 medium zucchini (about 1 pound), cut diagonally into 1/3-inch-thick slices
  • 1/3 cup (2 2/3 ounces) unsalted butter, melted

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat broiler to HIGH with oven rack in middle of oven. Stir together Parmesan, panko, parsley, chives, thyme, salt, and pepper in a medium-size shallow bowl until blended. Toss together zucchini slices and melted butter in a separate medium bowl until zucchini is evenly coated. Remove zucchini from butter, allowing excess to drip off. Dredge zucchini in panko mixture, pressing gently to adhere. Arrange coated zucchini slices on a rimmed baking sheet.

Step 2    

Broil in preheated oven until zucchini is golden brown and crispy, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

