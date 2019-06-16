Parmesan Mousse
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 35 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 cup
By Misti Norris
July 2019

This intensely flavored mousse is made by adding finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano to gently simmering reduced cream. The mousse holds its shape when cooled, making it perfect for piping. Use any extra to top crackers or vegetables for canapés.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 2 1/2 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, finely shredded (about 1 cup)
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

Bring cream to just below a boil in a large saucepan over high. Reduce heat to low. Simmer, stirring often, until reduced by 1/2 cup, about 20 minutes. During last 3 minutes of cooking, whisk in cheese and salt until completely melted and smooth. Transfer mixture to a heatproof bowl, and refrigerate until thickened and cool, about 1 hour. Transfer to a piping bag when ready to use.

