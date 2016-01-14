Parmesan Leek Gratin
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Magnus Nilsson
February 2016

The sweet, tender leeks here are glazed under the broiler with a light Parmesan cream. Slideshow: More Leek Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 small leeks, root ends trimmed
  • 6 tablespoons heavy cream
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • Kosher salt
  • White pepper
  • Freshly grated nutmeg

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the broiler. Cut off all but 3 inches of the dark green portion of the leeks. Make a horizontal slice lengthwise from the green ends, stopping at the firm white bulb. Rinse the leeks very well.”

Step 2    

In a pot of salted boiling water, blanch the leeks until just tender, about 8 minutes. Drain and transfer to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking. Drain very well and pat dry. Halve the leeks lengthwise and arrange cut side up in a 2 1/2-quart gratin dish.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, mix the cream with the cheese and season with salt, white pepper and nutmeg. Spoon the cream mixture over the leeks. Broil 6 inches from the heat for 7 to 8 minutes, until golden and bubbling. Season with salt and white  pepper and serve.

