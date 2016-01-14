Parmesan Leek Gratin

The sweet, tender leeks here are glazed under the broiler with a light Parmesan cream. Slideshow: More Leek Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the broiler. Cut off all but 3 inches of the dark green portion of the leeks. Make a horizontal slice lengthwise from the green ends, stopping at the firm white bulb. Rinse the leeks very well.”
In a pot of salted boiling water, blanch the leeks until just tender, about 8 minutes. Drain and transfer to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking. Drain very well and pat dry. Halve the leeks lengthwise and arrange cut side up in a 2 1/2-quart gratin dish.
In a medium bowl, mix the cream with the cheese and season with salt, white pepper and nutmeg. Spoon the cream mixture over the leeks. Broil 6 inches from the heat for 7 to 8 minutes, until golden and bubbling. Season with salt and white pepper and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: EricPampler
Review Body: This dish doesn't grab my attention.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-27
Author Name: amybsherman
Review Body: I've made this twice, it's that good.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-04-03