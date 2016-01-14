Parmesan Leek Gratin

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the broiler. Cut off all but 3 inches of the dark green portion of the leeks. Make a horizontal slice lengthwise from the green ends, stopping at the firm white bulb. Rinse the leeks very well.”

Step 2 In a pot of salted boiling water, blanch the leeks until just tender, about 8 minutes. Drain and transfer to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking. Drain very well and pat dry. Halve the leeks lengthwise and arrange cut side up in a 2 1/2-quart gratin dish.