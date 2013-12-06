Parmesan Garlic Bread

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a small bowl, using a spoon, mash the butter until creamy. Mix in the parsley, Parmesan cheese and garlic and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Slice the baguette crosswise 3/4 inch thick without cutting all the way through the loaf. Spread some of the butter inside each cut and wrap the bread loosely in foil. Bake in the middle of the oven for 20 minutes. Uncover the top of the baguette and bake for about 5 minutes longer, or until the top is golden and crisp. Serve hot.