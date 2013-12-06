Parmesan Garlic Bread
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Nigel Slater
September 2002

   Delicious, Quick Side Dishes  

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 baguette

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a small bowl, using a spoon, mash the butter until creamy. Mix in the parsley, Parmesan cheese and garlic and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Slice the baguette crosswise 3/4 inch thick without cutting all the way through the loaf. Spread some of the butter inside each cut and wrap the bread loosely in foil. Bake in the middle of the oven for 20 minutes. Uncover the top of the baguette and bake for about 5 minutes longer, or until the top is golden and crisp. Serve hot.

