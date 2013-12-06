Parmesan-Crusted Vegetarian Sandwiches
Yield
Serves : MAKES 4 SANDWICHES
Marcia Kiesel
October 1997

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 8 thick slices of firm white or oatmeal bread
  • 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 ripe avocados
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 12 thin tomato slices
  • 4 thin red onion slices
  • 2 cups alfalfa sprouts

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, blend the butter with the Parmesan and season with salt and pepper. Spread 1 side of each bread slice with the Parmesan butter. In another small bowl, blend the mayonnaise with the mustard. Halve and pit the avocados and thinly slice them lengthwise. Sprinkle the slices with the lime juice.

Step 2    

Put 2 to 3 slices of bread, buttered side down, in a large skillet set over moderate heat. Cook until the bottoms are crisp and deep brown, about 3 minutes. Remove from the pan and repeat with the remaining bread.

Step 3    

Put 4 of the cheese toasts on a work surface, browned side down. Arrange an avocado half and 3 tomato slices on each toast and season with salt and pepper. Top each with 1 onion slice, 1 tablespoon of the mustard-mayonnaise and 1/2 cup of alfalfa sprouts. Top with the remaining cheese toasts, browned side up.

Suggested Pairing

The vegetables would suggest a light white as a flavor foil, but the cheese gives the sandwich enough richness to pair with a round, fruity California Chardonnay, such as Meridian Santa Barbara or Alexander Valley Vineyards Wetzel Family Estate.

