Parmesan Corn Butter

Kay Chun
September 2014

This simple, flavor-packed corn, lime and cheese butter from F&W’s Kay Chun is great on grilled steaks, fish and chicken, as well as on grilled vegetables. Slideshow: Corn Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 ear of corn, shucked
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Grilled fish, chicken or steak, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a large cast-iron skillet, cook the corn over high heat, turning, until charred in spots, about 10 minutes. Let cool slightly. Cut the kernels off the cob and transfer to a bowl. Stir in the butter, cheese, lime zest and lime juice and season with salt and pepper. Serve with grilled fish, chicken or steak.

Make Ahead

The corn butter can be refrigerated for 3 days or frozen for up to 1 month.

