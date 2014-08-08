Parmesan Corn Butter

© John Kernick
This simple, flavor-packed corn, lime and cheese butter from F&W’s Kay Chun is great on grilled steaks, fish and chicken, as well as on grilled vegetables. Slideshow: Corn Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large cast-iron skillet, cook the corn over high heat, turning, until charred in spots, about 10 minutes. Let cool slightly. Cut the kernels off the cob and transfer to a bowl. Stir in the butter, cheese, lime zest and lime juice and season with salt and pepper. Serve with grilled fish, chicken or steak.
Make Ahead
The corn butter can be refrigerated for 3 days or frozen for up to 1 month.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5