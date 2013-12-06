Parmesan Chicken with Balsamic Butter Sauce
© Amy Neunsinger
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Anthony Roselli
September 1999

Grated Parmesan cheese gives Anthony Roselli's roasted chicken a lovely crisp crust without the trouble of frying.  Amazing Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 3-pound chicken, cut into 8 pieces
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons minced oregano
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 cup chicken stock or canned low-sodium broth
  • 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large bowl, toss the chicken pieces with the olive oil, Parmesan cheese, oregano and garlic. Arrange the chicken pieces, skin side up, on a large rimmed baking sheet and season with salt and pepper. Bake for about 45 minutes, or until lightly browned and just cooked through.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine the chicken stock and vinegar and boil over high heat until reduced to 1/3 cup, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer the chicken to plates, spoon the sauce on top and serve.

Serve With

Sautéed spinach or steamed broccoli and roasted potatoes.

Suggested Pairing

A lush young cru Beaujolais would be good with the chicken.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up