Parmesan Barley Cake

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring the water to a boil in a medium saucepan; cover and keep warm over low heat. Melt the butter in a large saucepan, add the onion and cook over low heat, stirring, until translucent, about 8 minutes.

Step 2 Add the barley to the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until thoroughly coated with butter, about 2 minutes. Add 2 cups of the hot water and simmer, stirring often, until the water has evaporated, about 10 minutes. Repeat the process with the remaining water, adding 2 cups at a time. Remove the barley from the heat. Stir in 1 cup of the Parmesan and season with salt and pepper. Spread the barley on a baking sheet, cover with plastic and let cool.

Step 3 Line a 10-inch cake pan with plastic wrap, allowing a 6-inch overhang. Using a rubber spatula, spread half of the barley evenly in the cake pan. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup of Parmesan and cover with the remaining barley; smooth the surface. Cover the barley cake with the overhanging plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, at least 4 hours or overnight.