Parisian Gnocchi with Butter Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the gnocchi: In a small saucepan, bring the water to a boil with 2 1/2 tablespoons of the butter and 1 1/4 teaspoons of the salt. Immediately, reduce the heat to low, add the flour all at once and beat with a wooden spoon until the dough is thick and comes away from the side of the pan. Cook, stirring, to dry out the dough, about 30 seconds.

Step 2 In a stand mixer, beat the dough at low speed until room temperature. Beat in the mustard and 1/4 cup of the cheese. Add the eggs, 1 at a time, beating until each is incorporated. Scrape the dough into a pastry bag fitted with a 1-inch tip or a small plastic bag and refrigerate until chilled, at least 10 minutes. Cut off a 1-inch corner from the plastic bag before proceeding.

Step 3 Meanwhile, make the butter sauce: In a small saucepan, bring the water to a boil. Add 4 tablespoons of the butter and cook until melted. Reduce the heat to low and gradually whisk in the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter until it melts creamily. Remove the pan from the heat and season with fleur de sel and pepper. Keep warm.

Step 4 Line a baking sheet with paper towels. Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil and season with salt. Reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer. Carefully hold the pastry bag over the water and press out the dough, using kitchen scissors to cut it into 1 1/2-inch lengths. When the gnocchi float to the top, cook them for 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, spread the gnocchi on the prepared baking sheet.