Paprika Punch

Red bell pepper adds a surprising complexity to this tart cocktail. It's an example of Eben Freeman's search for unexpected flavors for his drinks. "There are some great, untapped flavors in vegetables," he says. More Rum Cocktails
How to Make It
Step 1
In a saucepan, combine the sugar and 1/2 cup of water and simmer over low heat just until the sugar is dissolved. Let cool.
Step 2
Puree the pepper in a blender until smooth. Strain the puree through a fine sieve set over a small bowl.
Step 3
In a pitcher, combine the lemon juice with the 1/2 cup of simple syrup, 3 tablespoons of the bell pepper juice and the remaining 1/2 cup of water. Stir in the rum and serve in tall glasses over ice.
