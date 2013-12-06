Paprika Punch
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 drinks
Eben Freeman
December 2007

Red bell pepper adds a surprising complexity to this tart cocktail. It's an example of Eben Freeman's search for unexpected flavors for his drinks. "There are some great, untapped flavors in vegetables," he says.    More Rum Cocktails  

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 red bell pepper, coarsely chopped
  • 1 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1 1/4 cups white rum
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a saucepan, combine the sugar and 1/2 cup of water and simmer over low heat just until the sugar is dissolved. Let cool.

Step 2    

Puree the pepper in a blender until smooth. Strain the puree through a fine sieve set over a small bowl.

Step 3    

In a pitcher, combine the lemon juice with the 1/2 cup of simple syrup, 3 tablespoons of the bell pepper juice and the remaining 1/2 cup of water. Stir in the rum and serve in tall glasses over ice.

