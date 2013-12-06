Paprika Chips
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 5 DOZEN
Mary Barber and Sara Corpening
June 1998

These spiced pita chips are good with all kinds of dips. Cocktail Party Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 teaspoon hot or sweet paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground fennel seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 4 pocket pitas, each split into 2 rounds
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small bowl, combine the paprika, fennel seeds, onion powder, cinnamon and salt. Brush the rough sides of the pita rounds with the oil and sprinkle with the spice mixture. Stack the rounds and cut them into 8 wedges. Unstack and arrange the wedges on 2 large rimmed baking sheets, spiced side up, and bake on the upper and middle racks of the oven for about 9 minutes, or until crisp and golden. Switch the baking sheets halfway through for even toasting.

Make Ahead

The chips can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up