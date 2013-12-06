Paprika Chips

Step

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small bowl, combine the paprika, fennel seeds, onion powder, cinnamon and salt. Brush the rough sides of the pita rounds with the oil and sprinkle with the spice mixture. Stack the rounds and cut them into 8 wedges. Unstack and arrange the wedges on 2 large rimmed baking sheets, spiced side up, and bake on the upper and middle racks of the oven for about 9 minutes, or until crisp and golden. Switch the baking sheets halfway through for even toasting.