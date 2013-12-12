Paprika Chicken and Bulgur Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan bring the water to a boil. Stir in the bulgur and salt, remove from the heat and allow to sit for 25 minutes, or until the bulgur is tender. Drain excess water. Set aside to cool.

Step 2 Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and then stir in the onion and garlic. Cook for 2 minutes, or until soft.

Step 3 Add the chicken, stirring occasionally, and cook for 5 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Step 4 Stir in the bell peppers, Worcestershire sauce, and paprika. Cook for an additional 2 minutes, or until the peppers are tender and the chicken is cooked through. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.