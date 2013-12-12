Paprika Chicken and Bulgur Salad
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
January 2015

Perfectly spiced chicken and bulgur salad for lunch or dinner. Make it one day ahead for more flavor. Slideshow: Bulgur Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups water
  • 1 cup bulgur
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • 2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 medium onion diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1/2 medium red bell pepper, seeded and diced
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • Additional kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 3 green onions, sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan bring the water to a boil. Stir in the bulgur and salt, remove from the heat and allow to sit for 25 minutes, or until the bulgur is tender. Drain excess water. Set aside to cool.

Step 2    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and then stir in the onion and garlic. Cook for 2 minutes, or until soft.

Step 3    

Add the chicken, stirring occasionally, and cook for 5 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Step 4    

Stir in the bell peppers, Worcestershire sauce, and paprika. Cook for an additional 2 minutes, or until the peppers are tender and the chicken is cooked through. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

Step 5    

In a large bowl, combine the bulgur and chicken mixture. Stir in the lemon juice and green onions. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up