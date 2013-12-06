Pappardelle with Romano Beans
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4-6
Marcia Kiesel
September 1996

For this lightly creamy, vegetable-packed pasta, you can substitute any green beans for the flat Romano beans. Fast Weekday Pastas

Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound fresh Romano beans, trimmed
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 large scallion, white and green separated and thinly sliced lengthwise
  • 1/4 cup sour cream, at room temperature
  • 3/4 pound fresh pappardelle or fettuccine
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh basil

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan of boiling salted water, cook the beans until tender, about 4 minutes. Drain and refresh with cold water. Cut the beans into 2-inch lengths.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in the olive oil. Add the red pepper and the white of the scallion and toss over high heat for 1 minute. Add 1/2 cup of water, reduce the heat to moderately low, cover and cook until the pepper is tender, about 4 minutes. Add the Romano beans and cook until warmed through. Stir in the sour cream and scallion greens and remove from the heat.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan of boiling salted water, cook the pappardelle, stirring, until al dente, about 3 minutes. Drain the noodles and transfer to a platter. Toss with the remaining 1 tablespoon butter. Season the vegetable mixture with salt and pepper, spoon over the pasta and garnish with the basil.

