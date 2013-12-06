Pappardelle with Olives, Thyme and Lemon
Yield
Serves : 2
George Germon and Johanne Killeen
October 1996

 Fast Weekday Pastas

Ingredients

  • 16 Calamata olives, pitted
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Zest of 1 lemon, minced
  • 3-inch strip of orange zest, minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/2 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/2 pound imported dried pappardelle

How to Make It

Step 1    

Fill a stockpot with 6 quarts of water, cover and bring to a boil.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a mini-processor, combine the olives, olive oil, lemon and orange zests, red pepper, parsley, thyme and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Pulse until very fine but not pureed. Transfer the paste to a warm serving bowl.

Step 3    

Add 3 1/2 tablespoons salt to the boiling water and add the pappardelle. Cover partially until the water just returns to a boil, then uncover, stir the pasta and cook until al dente. Drain well, reserving 1/4 cup of the pasta water.

Step 4    

Toss the pappardelle with the olive paste, adding some of the pasta water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if necessary. Serve immediately.

Suggested Pairing

Try a bold red from southern Italy, such as a Primitivo di Manduria. For a white, choose a great Verdicchio.

