Pappardelle with Olives, Thyme and Lemon

How to Make It

Step 1 Fill a stockpot with 6 quarts of water, cover and bring to a boil.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a mini-processor, combine the olives, olive oil, lemon and orange zests, red pepper, parsley, thyme and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Pulse until very fine but not pureed. Transfer the paste to a warm serving bowl.

Step 3 Add 3 1/2 tablespoons salt to the boiling water and add the pappardelle. Cover partially until the water just returns to a boil, then uncover, stir the pasta and cook until al dente. Drain well, reserving 1/4 cup of the pasta water.